Rwanda: Police FC Keep Tabs on Muhazi United Defender Dikoume

3 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Police FC are bent on signing central defender Yvan Marcel Dikoume Kouathe from Muhazi United.

The 26-year-old guardsman has impressed for the Rwamagana-based club despite their poor outing during the first round of the Primus National League, playing all the fifteen games.

He was at the top of his game when he scored against Police FC on October 11, 2023 although the match ended 2-1 in favor of Vincent Mashami'd side which has since expressed its interest in his services.

Times Sport understands that Police FC has made an initial approach for the Cameroonian centre back as Mashami looks to stabilize his defence before the second round of the league kicks off on January 13.

Police FC have been solid in attack and midfield but their defense has been shaky in certain matches, especially during a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bugesera FC on December 5.

Muhazi United are currently in the market looking for a replacement for Dikoume and they will only allow him to leave if they find someone who can fit the bill.

Police FC finished the first round of the 2023/24 season sitting second on the league table with 31 points, just two points shy of league leaders APR FC.

