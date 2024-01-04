Rwanda: Nsengimana Joins Java Inovotec Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2024

3 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Tour du Rwanda 2015 winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana has completed his move to Team Java Inovotec ahead of the highly-anticipated Tour du Rwanda 2024.

Java Inovotec is among three Rwandan teams that will take part in the 17th Edition of the cycling race slated from February 18-25 alongside Team Rwanda and May Stars. Overall, the competition will attract a total of 20 teams from across the globe.

Nsengimana, 31, holds a record of participating in 13 Tour du Rwanda editions. He has been without a club since March 2023 and he has consequently not been able to compete in various domestic cycling competitions recently.

"Nsengimana Jean Bosco, Welcome to Java-InovoTec Pro Team," the team posted on its x account on Wednesday, January 3.

The former Bike-Aid rider will be joined by Hashim Tuyizere, a 19-year-old emerging cyclist who left Les Amis Sportifs, and Patrick Byukusenge who moved the Kigali-based team from Benediction Club.

The trio, together with Suayibu Kagibwami, Emmanuel Iradukunda, Joseph Areruya, Etienne Tuyizere, and Barnabé Gahemba, will be looking to help the team impress at the continental cycling competition.

Since 2010, Nsengimana has been an ever present figure in Rwandan cycling, winning Tour du Rwanda 2015.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.