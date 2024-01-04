Rwanda: Nsengimana Joins Java Inovotec Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2024

Tour du Rwanda 2015 winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana has completed his move to Team Java Inovotec ahead of the highly-anticipated Tour du Rwanda 2024.

Java Inovotec is among three Rwandan teams that will take part in the 17th Edition of the cycling race slated from February 18-25 alongside Team Rwanda and May Stars. Overall, the competition will attract a total of 20 teams from across the globe.

Nsengimana, 31, holds a record of participating in 13 Tour du Rwanda editions. He has been without a club since March 2023 and he has consequently not been able to compete in various domestic cycling competitions recently.

"Nsengimana Jean Bosco, Welcome to Java-InovoTec Pro Team," the team posted on its x account on Wednesday, January 3.

The former Bike-Aid rider will be joined by Hashim Tuyizere, a 19-year-old emerging cyclist who left Les Amis Sportifs, and Patrick Byukusenge who moved the Kigali-based team from Benediction Club.

The trio, together with Suayibu Kagibwami, Emmanuel Iradukunda, Joseph Areruya, Etienne Tuyizere, and Barnabé Gahemba, will be looking to help the team impress at the continental cycling competition.

Since 2010, Nsengimana has been an ever present figure in Rwandan cycling, winning Tour du Rwanda 2015.