Kenya: DPP Gives IG 7 Days to Forward Athlete Kiplagat's Murder Inquiry File

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has been given 7 days to forward the Murder Inquiry file of slain world renowned athlete Edward Kiplagat Chemweno.

The Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) wants the murder file forwarded to him so as to issue appropriate directives regarding the matter in accordance with the law.

The DPP seeks to review the facts and evidence presented before issuing a decision of whether to charge the suspects linked to the murder of Kiplagat.

Two major suspects named Peter Ushuru Khalumuni and David Ekhai Lokere ,linked to the murder of the Kenyan athlete were arraigned before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Kesse Cherono on Tuesday after previously been arrested by Detectives from Directorate of Criminal investigations(DCI) from Moiben Sub county office.

The DPP had sought custodial orders concerning the two suspects for them to be detained for a period of 21 days in order to give room for detailed investigations into the Murder.

The matter is scheduled for mention on January 24

According to police Kiplagat was murdered in Eldoret while heading to his home where the killer suspects were captured on CCTV in the Saturday night ordeal.

Moiben sub county police commander Stephen Okal said a knife suspected of being used in the killing of the 34-year-old Kiplagat was also found on one of the suspects.

Police reports indicated that Kiplagat's throat was cut, when they found the body of the deceased in his brother's car early Sunday on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

One of the suspects was arrested in Langas in Eldoret and the other at the border of Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties.

Magistrate Kesse ordered that the two suspects be held at the Eldoret Central Police station for 21 days as police complete investigations into the murder case.

Kiplagat competed in three Olympic games and six world championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase where he won a bronze medal at the 2012 African championships.