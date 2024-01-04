Rwanda: Volleyball - Inkoramutima Edges Closer to Gisagara Move

Rwanda volleyball league champions Gisagara VC are in advanced talks to sign right attacker Herve Martial Inkoramutima ahead of the new season which kicks off on January 20.

Times Sport understands Gisagara has contacted the former SV Lindow Gransee player in an attempt to secure his services and the two parties are close to reaching an agreement.

"Inkoramutima will join Gisagara in the coming weeks, he has already agreed on personal terms with the club," a source told Times Sport in an interview.

Gisagara clinched the men's title in November 2023 after beating Police and REG 3-0 each to finish the playoffs at the the top of the table despite losing 3-2 to APR in their last match of the league campaign.

Inkoramutima captained Rwanda's U19 team at the 2016 Boys' U-19 African Nations Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia, and was named the best server of the tournament.