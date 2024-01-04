South Africa: Oscar Pistorius Set for Parole Release Without Special Treatment

4 January 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympian convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013, will be released on parole soon, but details like timing and location will be kept confidential due to security concerns, reports  TimesLIVE .

The correctional services department said South Africa "opted for a victim-centered" criminal justice system and this means inmates and parolees are not "paraded". While the media can't get exclusive access to Pistorius, they can still operate outside jails. Pistorius will be subject to general parole conditions, including curfews, alcohol and drug abstinence, and participation in programs. He is also barred from media interviews.

The department says that his release is not treated differently from other inmates.

