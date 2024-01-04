Tanzania: Simba, Singida Face Off As Mapinduzi Cup Gathers Pace

ZANZIBAR: THE 2024 Mapinduzi Cup features a heated match today as Simba host Singida Fountain Gate in a group B clash at New Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar.

This is an all-Premier League encounter, and both teams are eager to secure maximum points in order to advance to the next round of the tournament.

During a pre-match briefing yesterday, Simba coach Abdelhak Benchikha stated that despite having only one day of preparation, his team is ready for the duel.

"We played our first match on Monday, and tomorrow (today), we have another game. We are prepared for it, and I hope we will have a good game and emerge as winners," he said.

Simba enters the clash hoping to secure a second consecutive win following a convincing 3-1 victory against JKU in their opening fixture on Monday evening.

Many Simba fans will be following keenly their newly acquired player, Saleh Karabaka, who scored the third goal for the Reds in his debut match against JKU, his former club.

On the other hand, Singida Fountain Gate coach Thabo Senong admitted that it will be a tough encounter for both sides, but they are aiming to secure maximum points.

"Facing Simba is never an easy match. They have a competitive team and are looking for their second win in the competition. This means we need to be at our best to overcome them," he said.

The Singida-based team has already qualified for the quarter-finals after recording two consecutive victories, collecting six points.

They started their campaign with a resounding 4-1 win over JKU and followed it up with a 3-1 victory against APR, scoring a total of seven goals and conceding two.

So far, it has been a successful journey for Singida Fountain Gate, who have vowed to bring the prestigious trophy back to Tanzania's mainland after spending last year in the Isles, courtesy of Mlandege.

In an earlier match today, APR will face JKU. APR aims to secure a crucial victory to revive their hopes of progressing further in the contest, while JKU has already been eliminated from the tournament after two consecutive losses.

The winners of the 2024 Mapinduzi Cup will receive a cash prize of 100 million shillings and a trophy, while the runners-up will receive 70 million shillings.