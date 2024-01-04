Tanzania: Azam Squeeze Into Mapinduzi Cup Quarters

ZANZIBAR: AZAM squeezed into the quarter-finals of the 2024 Mapinduzi Cup after submerging Vital'o 3-1 at New Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

They became the first team from Tanzania Mainland to clear their path into the next phase of the tournament with the best record of not losing a match in their group A.

Following the outcome, the Burundian side Vital'o was bundled out of the contest as they only managed to assemble two points from their three matches.

After a slow start, Azam picked the lead early in the first half, using well defensive blunders displayed by their opponents who got punished in the end.

Senegalese striker Alassane Diao made no mistake as he coolly sliced the ball into the back of the net to enable his side to accommodate the front seat.

His goal came in the 9th minute and thereafter, Vital'o woke up from sleep, causing some trouble to the Azam defence, but most of their attempts were easily diffused by the Ice cream makers side.

The goal was sustained throughout the first half of the match, and as they went for the break, it was Azam who marched off the pitch with their heads-up.

In the second half, the pace of the game increased as Azam's net-burster Diao secured a brace in the 57th minute, making it 2-0 in favour of his team.

It was Diao's second goal of the match and his third goal of the campaign after scoring the winner when Azam outclassed Chipukizi United 1-0 to bag their first maximum points of the tournament.

However, Vital'o bounced back six minutes later through skipper Jean Nzeyimana who found the back of the net via a spot-kick, but it was too little to save the sinking ship.

In the 72nd minute, full-back Pascal Msindo sourced the third goal for Azam that completely sealed off the game and they finished their group stage campaign with a 100 per cent record of not suffering defeat.

Azam kicked off the tournament on the back pedal after settling a goalless draw versus Mlandege in their opening fixture but they organised themselves to record a slim 1-0 success over Chipukizi United.

Similarly, Vital'o forced a 1-1 draw against Mlandege in their first clash of the contest before being forced to a goalless draw by Chipukizi United hence they have farewelled the tournament with two points in the bag.