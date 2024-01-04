Kenya: Treasury Releases Sh31.34 Billion to the Education Sector for 2024 Academic Year

Nairobi — The national government Through Treasury has released Sh31.34 billion to the Education sector for the 2024 academic year.

Through a post shared on his official X app account, state house spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed that the amount has been disbursed on five dimensions.

"In preparation for school opening next week, the National Treasury today released Kshs 31.34 billion as follows, "read his post in part.

In the disbursement, Free Day Secondary Education will get the lion's share of sh16.20 billion followed by capitation fees for Junior Secondary Schools(JSS) which has been allocated sh 7.60 billion in the new disbursement.

Free Primary Education has been awarded sh 4.74 billion which will schools will use in the first term of the 2024 academic calendar.

School examination and Invigilation fees have bee allocated the least amount at sh 2.80 billion for the 2024 academic calendar.

The disbursement comes ahead of the opening of schools slotted for January 8.

Education Cabinet Secretary while issuing the new term dates revealed that form one students will however be required to report on January 15.