Nairobi — At least five people perished on Thursday morning following a grisly road accident involving multiple vehicles in Timboroa, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

A preliminary statement from the National Police Service says three victims died on the spot while two others succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

The accident happened at Mlango Tatu area at about 1 o'clock this morning, after a bus collided with three vehicles.