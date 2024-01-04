Kenya: President Ruto Urges Warring Parties in Sudan Conflict to Embrace Dialogue

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on the warring parties in the Sudan conflict to embrace dialogue and work towards the attainment of lasting peace.

The President lauded proponents of the Jedda initiative for agreeing to work with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

He observed that IGAD and the African Union are well-positioned to mediate in the Sudan situation.

"The Jedda talks should bring about a political settlement that would bring a lasting solution to the people of Sudan," he said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) General Mohamed Hamdan at State House Nairobi.

He commended General Hamdan and the RSF for their commitment to ending the conflict in Sudan through dialogue.

"There cannot be a permanent solution without the involvement of RSF," he said.

The President said that Kenya is prepared to go the extra mile to ensure peace is restored in Sudan.

"Kenya is not looking for anything other than a peaceful resolution and a stable neighbour," he said.

On his part, General Hamdan commended Kenya for its efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan.

He expressed their support for IGAD resolutions, describing them as the roadmap to achieving lasting peace and stability.

"My position has always been to get an AU solution through IGAD," he added.

General Hamdan highlighted the Sudanese people's eagerness for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"The people of Sudan aspire for peace, and those displaced long to return home," he said. - Presidential Communication Service