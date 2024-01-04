Tunisia: Genocide in Gaza Targets 'Existence' of Palestinian People, Warns President Saïed

Tunis/Tunisia — The ongoing crime of genocide in Palestine, witnessed by the whole world and whose cruelty is leaving its mark, is not aimed at a particular faction or movement, but rather at the "existence" of an entire people, President Kais Saied said.

Speaking on Wednesday in a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, President Saïed pointed out that the Zionist entity will no longer be able to achieve any breakthrough or a feat on the ground.

Helpless and unable to counter the relentless blows of the Palestinian resistance, the Zionist entity resorts to assassinations, a cowardly practice it has long been accustomed to.

Citing history by way of example, the Head of State referred to the tragic assassination of UN mediator Count Bernadotte in a bomb attack on the King David Hotel in the holy city of Al-Quds in 1948, against the backdrop of his stance on the conflict between the Palestinians and the Zionist movement.

As a reminder, the assassination was plotted and carried out by Zionist gangs affiliated to the "Irgun" and "Stern" terrorist organisations, whose leaders were Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, who later became prime ministers of Israel.

President Saïed cited the arrest by the Israeli occupation authorities of Bishop Hilarion Capucci, who had been forced into exile far from Palestine and all Arab countries, wondering if such personalities had been members of terrorist groups.

Going on, the Head of State added that the crimes of assassination perpetrated outside the Palestinian territories are countless, referring to the assassinations of Palestinian political leaders, notably Kamel Adwen, Kamel Nasser, Abu Youssef al-Najjar during the Verdun operation in 1973, Abu Hassen Salama in 1979, Khalil Wazir "Abu Jihad" cowardly assassinated in Tunisia in 1988, member of the Political Bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and its spokesman Ghassen Kanafani, and Abu Iyad Salah Khalef killed in Tunis and Mohamed Zouari in Sfax.

International news agencies on Tuesday evening reported the assassination of Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri and other leaders in a Zionist raid on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The raid also left at least eleven people injured.