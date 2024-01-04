Morocco: Royal Navy Intercepts Two Canoes Carrying 124 Sub-Saharan Migrants

Rabat — In a recent mission to monitor national waters, two Coast Guard vessels and a High-Seas Patrol boat of the Royal Navy successfully intercepted two canoes carrying a total of 124 Sub-Saharan migrants, including 8 minors. The incident occurred Wednesday evening, approximately 75 km west of the city of Dakhla.

According to a statement from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the intercepted canoes were en route to the Canary Islands. The Navy units acted swiftly to apprehend the vessels and ensure the safety of those on board.

Onboard medical care was provided to the intercepted individuals by the Navy units before they were transported to the port of Dakhla. Subsequently, the migrants were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie to undergo standard administrative procedures, as outlined in an official statement.