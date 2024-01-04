Morocco: Royal Navy Intercepts Two Canoes Carrying 124 Sub-Saharan Migrants

4 January 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — In a recent mission to monitor national waters, two Coast Guard vessels and a High-Seas Patrol boat of the Royal Navy successfully intercepted two canoes carrying a total of 124 Sub-Saharan migrants, including 8 minors. The incident occurred Wednesday evening, approximately 75 km west of the city of Dakhla.

According to a statement from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the intercepted canoes were en route to the Canary Islands. The Navy units acted swiftly to apprehend the vessels and ensure the safety of those on board.

Onboard medical care was provided to the intercepted individuals by the Navy units before they were transported to the port of Dakhla. Subsequently, the migrants were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie to undergo standard administrative procedures, as outlined in an official statement.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.