Tanzania: Simba Queens Still Unbeaten

DAR ES SALAAM: SIMBA Queens have maintained their unbeaten run after thrashing their traditional rivals Yanga Princess 3-1 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, on Wednesday.

Aisha Mnunka's (pictured) brace and Vivian Corazone's goal sealed Simba's maximum points to secure a second spot in the Women's Mainland Premier League with nine points from three games. Neema Paul's header in the 14th minute banked Yanga Princess's only goal on their side.

Simba Queens are currently second in the log, trailing behind JKT Queens who lead with nine points but have a superior goal difference.

JKT Queens leapfrogged Simba Queens to the league helm after an impressive 10-0 victory against Amani Queens at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi on Tuesday.

Since the league started last month, JKT Queens' hefty victory on Tuesday is the largest win so far. After the post-match interview, Juma Mgunda, Head Coach of Simba Queens, lauded his charges for the impressive performance, which helped them secure maximum points against Yanga Princess.

Coach Mgunda highlighted that it was a crucial victory while insisting every match requires specific tactics and approaches, depending on the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents. On the other hand, Charles Haalubono, Yanga Princess Coach, stated that despite losing the game, he noticed that his team was improving, and he saw some progress.

He added that he learned many lessons from the derby and would judge his players based on what he observed. In the derby, Simba Queens demonstrated their strength over Yanga Princess by scoring two quick goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, masterminded by Aisha Mnunka.

Yanga Princess pulled one back through Neema Paul's beautiful header in the 14th minute before Vivian Corozane scored the third goal for Simba Queens in the 49th minute.

Simba Queens continued to dominate the game in the second half as they possessed and pressed high when they lost the ball. It was Yanga Princess's first defeat in the league, and it was the first time they had conceded three goals.