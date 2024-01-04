Tanzania: Yanga, Simba Leaders to Boost National Teams in International Tournament

TANZANIA: Young Africans CEO Engineer Hersi Said and Simba SC Chairman Salum Abdallah, have been named to a special committee tasked with inspiring national teams qualified for diverse international competitions.

The Ministry Arts, Sports and Culture said in a statement on Thursday that the committee will have the responsibility of encouraging fans in and outside the country to support players. They will also be charged with the coordination of special fundraising events for the national team.

The fundraising event is expected to be held on January 10, 2024 at the Johari Rotana hotel in Dar es Salaam where the Prime Minister Kassmi Majaliwa will represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the event.

The newly formed committee has 16 members and will be chaired by Theobald Sabi and Patrick Kahemela as its Vice- Chairman and Neema Msitha as the secretary.

Other members forming the committee are Jemedari Said, Nick Reynolds 'Bongo Zozo', Oscar Oscar, Lucas Mhuvile 'Joti' and Clayton Chipondo 'Baba Levo'.

The ministry also called in Burton Mwemba 'Mwijaku', Beatrice Singano, Michael Nchimbi, Hamis Ali, Christina Mosha, Paulo Makanza, Mohamed Soloka, Hassan Raza and Prisca Kishamba as members.