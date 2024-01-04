Namibia: Walvis Rape and Murder Suspects Plead Guilty

The two men charged with the rape and murder of Walvis Bay resident Vernon Gavin (52) on 30 December pleaded guilty in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Erongo police spokesperson inspector Ileni Shapumba says: "It was alleged that the deceased, who was staying alone in his house, was attacked by someone who was socialising with him."

He says Gavin's body was found under "strange circumstances" in his bathroom by neighbours who jumped over the boundary wall to investigate after several calls to him went unanswered.

"The police investigations have established that the deceased was raped before the suspected act of murder, although no evidence of physical harm was observed on his body," Shapumba says.

A cellphone was stolen, which was later traced and recovered by the police.

This led to the arrest of Sem Moses (20) and Quanito Carlito van Vuuren (25) on Sunday.

"Our priority remains to prevent crime before it happens, and by so doing, protecting life and property. However, when crime takes place, we commit ourselves to investigate and arrest the perpetrators, as well as to prepare evidence for court in a professional manner so as to restore hope, trust and confidence of the community in the police," Shapumba says.

A source claims Gavin met up with one of the suspects, who told him he (the suspect) could not provide the service Gavin required, but he could assist in finding someone who could.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two of them then allegedly went to an abandoned house in town where they found a "boy", upon which the three of them went to Gavin's house.

They were drinking, while it is suspected that other "substances" (possibly narcotics) were also used.

The police have ruled out that Gavin took his own life.

Gavin was employed at a bank at Walvis Bay and was well loved among collegues.

"My heart is sore and broken this morning, and not only mine, but all of us here at work. The bank's Walvis Bay branch will never be the same without you. You were one of a kind . . . Your table is empty and just know that you will never sit there again, my friend.

"I will never be able to stand and share a joke again, it hurts so much . . . You don't deserve to go like this . . . But we pray that justice will be done," Porche Mouton posted on Facebook.

Social media posts opposing bail were also shared widely.

Moses and Van Vuuren will remain in custody until their next appearance in April.

Police investigations continue.