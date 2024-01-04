Rwanda: Primus National League - AS Kigali Target Top 5 Finish

AS Kigali new coach Guy Bukasa has vowed to rescue the club from the relegation zone and lift them to a top five finish in the Primus National League.

The Citizens had an abysmal first round of the Primus National League campaign finishing 15th with 15 points and they are bent on improving in the second half of the season.

Bukasa was appointed AS Kigali new head coach on December 28, 2023, replacing Andre Casa Mbungo who parted ways with the club on mutual consent.

After his appointment, the Congolese said that he will do all he can to help the team fight to finish in the top five at the end of the season.

"We have agreed to do our best to finish in the top 5 this season. I will get the needed players to recruit to beef up the team to achieve this target." Bukasa told the Press during his unveiling on Tuesday, January 2.

On the financial and administrative perspective, former club president Fabrice Shema said he is committed to offering the team needed support towards the club's redemption ahead of the second round of the Primus National League.

Shema is in his nature a winner and he is now focused on doing whatever it takes to turn AS Kigali's fortunes.

" I cannot lead a team without trophies. While in charge of AS Kigali, I won two Peace Cup trophies. This year's target is the Peace Cup and I will offer the needed support for the team to achieve that," Shema said.

On player salaries, Shema pledged to clear the wage arrears for two months that the club owed players and promised to pay their salaries for the remainder of the season in time.

"You will be getting your salaries on the 5th of every month," he told the players. .

AS Kigali begin the second round of the league with a trip to Nyamata where they will face Bugesera FC in match day 16 on January 13.