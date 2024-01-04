Kenya: President Ruto Maintains Onslaught On the Judiciary As He Insists Corruption Prevalent

Nairobi — In a statement, the head of state vowed to root out corrupt individuals sabotaging government agenda.

While acknowledging that there are upright judicial officers, the President called out dishonest individuals saying "no single cent will be used to bribe any officer."

"I told you there are many good officers in the judiciary and that we will root out the corrupt. We shall. Muite SC, the impunity of bribing judges so as not to derail, delay, or sabotage Kenya's imminent transformation will never happen under my watch," he said.

In a press statement through the statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, the president stressed that it is high time that Kenya breaks the shackles of judicial indemnity.

He underscored that if he does not take a step to shutter corrupt judicial officers, it will be a betrayal of the people and allow their hopes to be obstructed by impunity.

"It would be a dereliction of the president's oath of office and a betrayal of the people's mandate to allow their hopes and aspirations to be obstructed by corruption and impunity," he stated.

The president has cemented that he will lead in upholding the constitutional values and will not allow the country to backslide to when corruption had dominated the government.

He spolighted that corruption activities in the Executive, legislature, and Judiciary are unacceptable.

"We, however, agree with the Law Society Of Kenya that executive impunity is unacceptable. However, legislative impunity, by its own measure, is also unacceptable and so is Judicial impunity," he stated.