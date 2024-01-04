Kenya Airways Ranked Africa's Second Most Efficient Airline

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has been ranked as Africa's second most efficient airline in a global on-time performance review of airlines and airports.

The latest On-Time Performance Review report by aviation analytics company Cirium, reveals that the airline attained an impressive 71.86% on-time arrival rate out of 41,905 completed flights in 2023.

Kenya Airways was overall ranked 10th in the Middle East & Africa region.

South Africa's Safair took top spot in Africa while Oman Air was the overall winner in the Middle East & Africa region.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

Cirium On-Time Performance program monitors global airline operational performance using information, derived from an extensive array of sources including airlines, airports, and civil aviation authorities, offers a neutral, third-party perspective.

The program studies over 30 million flights a year.

The coveted position of the most on-time Global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia. Delta Air Lines emerged winner in North America, with Iberia Express leading in Europe, Copa in Latin America, ANA in Asia Pacific, and Oman Air in the Middle East and Africa.

Safair triumphed as the leading low-cost carrier. US Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport emerged as the top global airport performer in 2023.