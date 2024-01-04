Kenya: Embu Law Courts Customizes Child-Friendly Court

Embu — The Embu law courts have set aside special rooms where all matters touching on children will be heard in a child friendly environment.

Besides the children's courtroom being decorated with bright colours and cartoon characters, a happy place has also been established where children can spend quality time amusing themselves with toys, reading books or drawing.

The place will also have quality sanitary facilities and other amenities for the comfort of the children as well as a separate interview room.

Embu Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia said children are normally vulnerable when they come to court either as children in conflict with the law or as victims of crime and said the same space was necessary to help them cope with the trauma of being in court.

He said because children sometimes fear to testify when in the presence of their violators, special care has been taken to ensure a witness box will be deployed to ensure the children do not have to face those who may torment them in court.

A representative of children's charity Lumos, Ms Grace Mwangi said the place was conceived with the idea of giving children a relaxed environment.

She expressed hope that The Judiciary will start similar projects in all the courts in the country.

The Embu County Co-ordinator of Children's services Daveline Mundi said the project will ensure children's matters are dealt with in a friendly space and described the project as the best New Year gift for Embu children. - Kna