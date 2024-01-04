Kenya: Rwanda Recalls Kenyan Drug From Stores in the Country

Nairobi — The Rwanda Food Drug Authority (RFDA) has recalled a Kenyan Pharmaceutical from its stores.

According to RFDA, four bulk batches of pink Fluconazole 200mg tablets imported into the country had a white discolouration.

"Rwanda FDA instructs all importers, central medical stores, wholesalers, RMS branches, retailers, Public and Private Health Facilities to stop the distribution of the above mentioned batches of fluconazole 200mg tablets and return them to their suppliers for proper management," read the statement

All the importers and suppliers are supposed to report to RFDA within 10 days from today and as well issue the Health Ministry with quantities returned and final stocks on hand.

During the publication Kenya Health ministry never stated if the drug will be as well be recalled from Kenya too.