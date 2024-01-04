Kenya: State to Support Labour Migration to Bolster Remittances

Nairobi — Kenya is keen on supporting labour migration to increase remittances into the country.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime said that the government plans to send more Kenyans abroad to work.

Mwadime spoke yesterday while meeting with representatives from recruiting agencies.

"Labour migration is a priority policy for the Kenya Kwanza government," Mwadime said.

"The objective of these jobs is to allow Kenyans to work abroad between 3 to 5 years, contribute to the economy through remittances, gain employment skills, and bring back technological advancements from those countries," he added.

As part of this, the state has already advertised 2,500 nursing jobs in Saudi Arabia.

He assured the agents of the removal of bottlenecks on licenses as well as lengthy clearance processes and bureaucratic challenges.