Angola: MPLA Praises Actions of Colonial Repression Martyrs

4 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party expressed, this Thursday, renewed recognition for the determination and resistance of the Angolan people to colonization and mistreatment, reflected in the actions that led to the Baixa de Cassanje massacre, which happened back in 1961, perpetrated by the Portuguese colonial regime, against defenceless citizens.

According to a party note to which ANGOP had access, the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee reiterates its heartfelt and patriotic tribute to the victims, with a firm commitment to preserving the historical legacy.

It argues that, more than just defending rights, the brave action of the peasants of Baixa de Cassanje constituted an unequivocal sign of unconditional defence of the country's soil and was yet another fact that boosted the beginning of the process of Armed Liberation Struggle, whose actions determined the proclamation of National Independence on November 11, 1975.

"For this reason, the heroic feat of January 4, 1961, must be transformed into a source of inspiration for all citizens, from Cabinda to Cunene, in order to value the date, whose historical dimension requires permanent demonstrations of recognition to their mentors, to whom the homeland and its children will be eternally grateful", the document reads.

Imbued with the spirit of "Serving the People and making Angola Grow", the note adds, the MPLA salutes all Angolans who, throughout the struggle, have contributed, with a high civic stance, to the preservation of the greatest achievements, of which National Independence, territorial integrity, Peace and Unity and National Reconciliation stand out. VC/CF/jmc

