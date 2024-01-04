Angola: Soyo Hospital Calls for 100 Blood Donors

Soyo — At least 100 permanent blood donors are needed at the Soyo Municipal Hospital, northern Zaire Province, to deal with the constant shortages of this product in the hemotherapy center of that health unit.

Speaking this Thursday to ANGOP, the general director of the aforementioned hospital, Afonso Sabino, said that the institution currently has 50 regular donors, a number that he considered derisory judging by the cases of blood transfusions that are registered every day in the mentioned health unit.

To this end, he said, a campaign to mobilize blood donors could begin, in the coming days, at the Logistics Base to Support Oil Companies (Kwanda), in the municipality of Soyo.

The project will target hundreds of workers from this public company and arises due to a shortage of blood in hemotherapy at the aforementioned hospital.

He informed that the company Kwanda also intends to provide blood bags, including food for volunteers at the end of each session.

Afonso Sabino pointed out cases of trauma, surgeries and severe malaria as those that most require transfusions in this hospital.

He called on local public and private institutions, as well as individuals, to embrace this solidarity cause, feeling sorry for the fact that some state and civil society organizations only set out to donate blood on festive dates.

The Soyo Municipal Hospital has 170 beds for hospitalization and provides services in the areas of general medicine, orthopedics, stomatology, surgery, pediatrics, maternity and infectious diseases.