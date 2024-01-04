Egypt: Efforts to Develop Northern Lakes Aim At Improving Water Quality - Irrigation Min.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hany Suweilam asserted that the efforts exerted to develop the northern lakes in coordination with the different bodies of the state aim at improving the quality of water.

This is reflected on developing the fish wealth and ensuring work opportunities for a big number of fishermen.

This came during a meeting of Suweilam with a number of the leaders of the Ministry of Irrigation on Thursday to follow up the efforts exerted to develop the northern lakes to maintain the water and environmental balance of these lakes.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the stance of research studies conducted by the centers affiliated to the National Water Research Center to follow up the water balance and quality of water in lakes in Egypt.