Southern Africa: Deployment of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) was deployed on 15 December 2023 to support the Government of the DRC to restore peace and security in the eastern DRC, which has witnessed an increase in conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups.

The deployment of the SAMIDRC was approved by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Windhoek, Republic of Namibia, on 08 May 2023 as a regional response to address the unstable and deteriorating security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC.

As part of the SAMIDRC, a SADC regional force from the Republics of Malawi, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania and elements of the DRC Armed Forces are working with the Congolese Army, the Forces Armees de la Republic Democratique du Congo (FARDC), in fighting armed groups operating in the Eastern DRC.

The presence of the SAMIDRC demonstrates the commitment of SADC Member States to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and, ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.

The deployment of the SAMIDRC is in accordance with the principle of collective self-defence and collective action outlined in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact (2003). The Pact emphasises that; "Any armed attack perpetrated against one of the States Parties shall be considered a threat to regional peace and security and shall be met with immediate collective action".

The Force Commander for the SAMIDRC is Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu from the Republic of South Africa.