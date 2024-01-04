Rwanda: AFC Leopards Make Offer for Marine Striker Gitego

Crestfallen Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards are interested in signing Rwandan striker Arthur Gitego from Marines FC.

Gitego, 20, has just six months left on his Marines FC contract and Leopards have made an offer to sign him as they hope to get their season back on track.

Leopards are currently 14th on the Kenyan Premier League table with 15 points after 16 games and their attack has been performing unimpressively and club head coach Thomas Trucha, who was appointed in October 2023, sees Gitego as the solution to the club's attacking struggles.

This is the third offer that Gitego has received from various clubs in the space of one year. He was previously approached by Georgian side FC Gagra and Tunisia's CA Bizertin but both deals fell through as Marines blocked his move.

The Rubavu-based club might be tempted to sell their striker during the January transfer window, or else, they will lose him for free when his contract expires on June 30.

Gitego's stock has risen after featuring for Amavubi in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium on November 15, 2023.