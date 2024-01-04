Rwanda: AFC Leopards Make Offer for Marine Striker Gitego

4 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Crestfallen Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards are interested in signing Rwandan striker Arthur Gitego from Marines FC.

Gitego, 20, has just six months left on his Marines FC contract and Leopards have made an offer to sign him as they hope to get their season back on track.

ALSO READ: Georgian club FC Gagra makes offer for Arthur Gitego

Leopards are currently 14th on the Kenyan Premier League table with 15 points after 16 games and their attack has been performing unimpressively and club head coach Thomas Trucha, who was appointed in October 2023, sees Gitego as the solution to the club's attacking struggles.

This is the third offer that Gitego has received from various clubs in the space of one year. He was previously approached by Georgian side FC Gagra and Tunisia's CA Bizertin but both deals fell through as Marines blocked his move.

ALSO READ: Gitego set for CA Bizertin move

The Rubavu-based club might be tempted to sell their striker during the January transfer window, or else, they will lose him for free when his contract expires on June 30.

Gitego's stock has risen after featuring for Amavubi in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium on November 15, 2023.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.