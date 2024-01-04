South Africa: Three Women Raped, One Dead in New Years Day Attack

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly raped three women and fatally stabbed one of them on New Year's Day in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

"It is alleged that on Monday evening, 01 January 2024, at about 7pm two unknown men accosted three women who were walking in between the grazing fields. The two were armed with knives and started threatening their victims and demanded cash and cellphones. The women, aged between 18 and 19, were robbed of their cellphones and then raped," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Thursday.

It is further alleged that when one of the victims tried to resist with some of her belongings, she was stabbed on her upper body.

"The two men tied up two of the victims before throwing them into a nearby stream. Moments later, the victims managed to free themselves and went to their relatives to report the incident. The third victim was later found dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened with three additional counts of rape for further investigation," SAPS said.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

The information may also be shared via the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased teenager.

She further expressed her concern on the increase in reported rape cases during this festive period.