Kenya: Export of Kenyan Products to Uganda Grows

Nairobi — Exports of goods from Kenya to Uganda grew in the first 10 months to October last year compared to a similar period in the preceding year, new data show.

The latest figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reveal that export earnings expanded by 45 percent to Sh96 billion.

Farm produce and fuel products accounted for most of the revenue.

The increase comes at a time when Uganda wants to import fuel directly from suppliers instead of Kenya's oil marketing companies (OMCs).

However, a dispute is simmering between the two neighboring nations after Kenya denied the Ugandan National Oil Corporation a license to operate in the country as well as export fuel.

The Ministry of Energy and the Energy and Petroleum Authority requested ENOC to get an import, export, and wholesale license so that its petroleum products could access Kenya Pipeline Company's storage and transportation infrastructure.

UNOC was also asked to show an annual sale of 6,600 cubic metres of either a combination of premium motor spirit or automotive gasoline, among others.

It was also required to show an annual turnover of $10 million as well as proof of ownership or long-term lease of one licensed petroleum bulk storage depot in Kenya.