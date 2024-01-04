Kenya: Mwaura On the Move As Kru Mid-Season Transfer Window Closes

Nairobi — Simbas prop Edward Mwaura is the biggest name making a move following the just concluded Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) mid-season transfer window, joining Kabras Sugar from Menengai Oilers for a fee of Ksh 150,000.

Also joining Kabras Sugar are former Strathmore Leos skipper Gabriel Adero, signed for Ksh 50,000 and Brian Mutua who joins the sugarmen from Mean Machine at a cost of Ksh 100,000.

KRU Championship side Western Bulls have been the most active during this window, acquiring seven players - Robert Murunga, Allan Otieno, Brevia Mbukenya, Mike Omondi, Dancun Shighali, John Baraka and Samuel Wafula who join on loan from Kabras Sugar.

Another team signing players on loan from Kabras Sugar is Kisumu who take in David Williams and Warren Kamadi.

1997 Enterprise Cup winners Mombasa have five players joining their ranks, namely Charles Obiero Wesonga, Hillary Meshack, Kevin Chege and Malebo Kim Kuloba from TUM Marines while Billy Baya joins from Kilifi Rugby.

Former Kenya Cup champions Impala, currently playing in the Championship, have signed four players - John Carlos Mane, Owen Young Raymond Otiende, David Ngumbau Musyoka and Leon Ondusa Undia.

1983 Kenya Cup champions Mwamba see Idris Kakai and Biko Masiva join them from Kenya Harlequin for Ksh 10,000 each with former Kabras man Stephen Sakari Sikuta return to the black shirts on loan from Kenya Prisons.

Dominic Osino and Hillary Baraza make the move from Kenya Harlequin to Nondescripts for Ksh 50,000 each while former Kenya U20 international Samuel Mwaura is one of three players joining Menengai Oilers.

Mwaura makes the move from Nakuru for Ksh 50,000 with Nelson Makokha and Eric Ogutu joining the oilmen from Masinde Muliro and Catholic Monks respectively. Makokha joins for Ksh 10,000

Kenya Harlequin have acquired three players from Strathmore Leos. Wiseman Aganya joins for a fee of Ksh 50,000 with Frank Gerald Aduda join on loan as Bradley Kwama joins on a free.

KCB have signed Horus Alela from Shamas Rugby and dispatched him on loan to Kenyatta University Blak Blad as Ken Omaset joins Mean Machine on loan from the South Coast Pirates.

TUM Marines has three players - Elias Gitonga, Damian Mateo and Leo Odero joining them from South Coast Pirates, Kilifi and Mombasa respectively.

