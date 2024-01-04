Kenya: CS Wahome Criticises Judiciary Over Unfavorable Court Rulings On Govt Programs

4 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has criticized the judiciary over court rulings on government development programs.

CS Wahome stated that the court has been acting as a barrier for Nation's development by temporarily suspending some of Kenya Kwanza government main projects aimed for benefiting Kenyans.

"We must also remind the court that they can be road blocks and fail in their duties in terms of extending or dispensing justice .We want them to understand their mandate and our mandate as government," she said.

She argued that the Judiciary should strike a balance while issuing decisions and orders affecting development projects.

"The disruptions, damage and the possibility of stopping government development projects is putting the government behind its schedule. I want to assure that anyone who wants to be a litigant to meet us in the same courts but the courts must be balanced and not take sides," she pointed out.

She added that the government clearly understands its roles of how it is supposed to deliver to its citizens noting that it is wrong for the judiciary to state how the public participation process should be done on various projects pushed by the government.

CS Wahome stressed that the Judiciary should not interfere with government constitutional duties including delivering development projects to its citizens.

"We don't want to be seen as though we are interfering with the court because we respect its independence and we cannot direct the court in doing its work," she said.

She also urged Kenya Kwanza legislators to strongly come out and defend pending Housing development projects bills sitting before parliament awaiting implementation calling out the opposition coalition for trying to stop government Agendas.

"We hope that we will be able to succeed in persuading the public and parliament through Kenya Kwanza legislators, particularly UDA party members," she stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.