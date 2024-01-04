Kenya: CS Wahome Criticises Judiciary Over Unfavorable Court Rulings On Govt Programs

Nairobi — Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has criticized the judiciary over court rulings on government development programs.

CS Wahome stated that the court has been acting as a barrier for Nation's development by temporarily suspending some of Kenya Kwanza government main projects aimed for benefiting Kenyans.

"We must also remind the court that they can be road blocks and fail in their duties in terms of extending or dispensing justice .We want them to understand their mandate and our mandate as government," she said.

She argued that the Judiciary should strike a balance while issuing decisions and orders affecting development projects.

"The disruptions, damage and the possibility of stopping government development projects is putting the government behind its schedule. I want to assure that anyone who wants to be a litigant to meet us in the same courts but the courts must be balanced and not take sides," she pointed out.

She added that the government clearly understands its roles of how it is supposed to deliver to its citizens noting that it is wrong for the judiciary to state how the public participation process should be done on various projects pushed by the government.

CS Wahome stressed that the Judiciary should not interfere with government constitutional duties including delivering development projects to its citizens.

"We don't want to be seen as though we are interfering with the court because we respect its independence and we cannot direct the court in doing its work," she said.

She also urged Kenya Kwanza legislators to strongly come out and defend pending Housing development projects bills sitting before parliament awaiting implementation calling out the opposition coalition for trying to stop government Agendas.

"We hope that we will be able to succeed in persuading the public and parliament through Kenya Kwanza legislators, particularly UDA party members," she stated.