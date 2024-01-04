Kenya: Body Suspected to Be That of Ex-Kvda Boss Tubei Exhumed in Keiyo South

4 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nakuru — Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have exhumed remains suspected to be those of former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director Silvenus Tubei.

Television footage from his Chepkurmum farm showed officers using shovels to dig up the grave site where they were found over the weekend.

The DCI officers attached to the homicide squad will then take the remains for a DNA test to determine if it was indeed Tubei.

Tubei dissapered 12 years ago and the remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave a few metres away from his palatial home along a flower bed.

Hundreds of relatives and friends turned up to witness the exercise.

Three days ago a gardener stumbled on a blanket buried while trying to dig out of the ground and discovered a complete adult human skeleton.

The clothes the deceased wore the morning he disappeared matched those inside the blanket and the skeleton, prompting a distress call by the family.

Albert Tubei, the deceased nephew, said they were almost sure the remains were those of their kin.

Officers from the DCI secured the area, marked it as a crime scene, and asked the family of Tubei to protect it until an order from the court was secured to have it exhumed.

The homicide officers secured a court order for today's exhumation.

