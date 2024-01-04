Tunisia: Sousse - Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Hergla Mayor

4 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Court of First Instance of Sousse 2, issued an arrest warrant against the former mayor of Hergla, who is accused of violating the specifications governing the maritime public domain.

The mayor is also accused of providing rental contracts to staff working in the sea domain for a period exceeding the legal deadlines, the same source told TAP on Thursday.

According to him, the prosecutor's office at the Court of First Instance of Sousse 2 authorized the opening of a judicial investigation against the former mayor and any other beneficiaries who had the rental contracts, following a complaint filed by the Coastal Protection and Development Agency (APAL) on July 22, 2023.

