Sudan's Feared RSF Rebel Leader Dagalo Meets Ramaphosa

5 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Dagalo and Ramaphosa discussed tentative regional efforts to end Sudan's bloody civil war

Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo, leader of Sudan's feared rebel army the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) met President Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Thursday to discuss efforts to end the country's brutal civil war.

Fighting erupted in April between Dagalo's RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council

Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing Dagalo gave him and commended the central role of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) under Djibouti's chair in mediating between the RSF and Burhan's Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), the presidency said.

He also welcomed the participation of the people of Sudan and civil society society "in finding a lasting solution to the security and political challenges," it added in a statement.

"President Ramaphosa expressed South Africa's support for the imminent face to face dialogue between General Dagalo and General Burhan and reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, and the dialogue towards permanent cessation of hostilities."

Dagalo travelled to Pretoria to meet Ramaphosa as part of a tour of African capitals to brief them on his perspective of the civil war which has killed thousands and displaced many more.

On Wednesday Dagalo met...

