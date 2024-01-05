South Africa: Home Affairs Back Online After Technical Glitch - South African News Briefs - January 05, 2023

Home Affairs Back Online After Technical Glitch

The Department of Home Affairs has announced its systems are back online after a technical glitch that disrupted services for a day, reports The Citizen. The disruption meant South Africans were unable to access services relating to the issuing or processing of documents, including identity documents and passports, at several affected branches. Meanwhile, thousands of skilled foreign workers, including executives and engineers, are stuck waiting for South African visas for a year now. Businesses say this delay is hurting investment and could damage South Africa's leading role in Africa.

Oscar Pistorius Expresses Desire for Apology in Leaked Prison Files

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is set for parole after serving eight years of his 13-year sentence for shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, reports Karyn Maughan in an exclusive News24 report. Pistorius told a prison social worker the thought of never being able to apologize to the parents of his murdered girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, was killing him inside and said he prayed God would give them healing and closure. While he expresses remorse and desires to apologize to Steenkamp's family, they remain unconvinced by his account of the shooting and believe it was an act of deliberate gender-based violence. Prison records reveal he was a model inmate, working as a cleaner, driving a tractor, and excelling in prison courses. Pistorius will be released under strict conditions, including attending anger management and GBV programs, as he begins his life outside prison.

Cape Town Beaches Evacuated After Shark Sightings

Beaches including Clovelly, Muizenberg, and Clifton were evacuated due to shark sightings confirmed by Shark Spotters, reports IOL. Seven bronze whaler sharks were seen at Clovelly, while another sighting occurred at Muizenberg. At Clifton, a rare sighting of a 3-meter whale shark in shallow waters prompted a collaboration between the National Sea Rescue Institute ( NSRI ) and Shark Spotters to guide it safely to deeper waters. Whale sharks, unusual for the Cape, are harmless filter feeders primarily found in warm tropical waters, reaching lengths of up to 18 meters. Despite being harmless, precautionary measures were taken, and water users were evacuated. The shark exclusion barrier had also been deployed at Fish Hoek. For reporting sightings or sea-related emergencies, specific contact numbers were provided.

