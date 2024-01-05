Kenya: Tiktok Chef Sueh Owino Lands Deal With Odibets

Nairobi — Sueh Owino, one of the emerging young Kenyan content creators and popular on Tiktok for her cooking skills, has landed a deal with Odibets.

Owino, who is popular for 'cooking for my husband' videos, will now spearhead Odibets January campaign dubbed 'Suehluhisha Njaanuary na Odibets App.'

As part of the promotion, the betting firm will be rewarding punters with Sh1000 daily bonus.

For a chance to be among the winners, all you have to do is register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Sh99 on a single or multibet on the Odibets App.

Once you place the bet, you will automatically enter into a draw and stand a chance to win a Sh1000 bonus.

The online cooking sensation, ranked alongside former Kenya Sevens star Dennis Ombachi as some of the best cooking content creators posts videos preparing different meals for her husband. Most of the recipes are of local delicacies.

Her clips are unique as she always plays the 'Shetani' song by Mbosso in the background of all her videos. Additionally, all her clips start with the phrase "cooking for my husband."

On TikTok, she has over 240,000 followers, with her videos garnering a cumulative 6.9 million likes. She shares recipes and offers customised meal plans depending on user needs.