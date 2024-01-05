Angolan Musician Rui Mingas Has Died

Luanda — Angolan musician and composer Rui Mingas died on Thursday in Lisbon (Portugal), at the age of 84, victim of illness.

Rui Mingas was born on May 12, 1939, having distinguished himself in his youth, in athletics, particularly in the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles in Angola and Portugal.

His political conduct as an active MPLA militant led him to compose poems by Angolan nationalists such as Viriato da Cruz, Agostinho Neto, Mário António and António Jacinto.

From the discographic work, the highlights are 'Cantiga por Luciana', 'Poema da farra', 'Makezu', 'Muadiakimi', 'Birin birin', 'Monagambé', 'Adeus à hora da partida' and 'Meninos do Huambo'.

Rui Alberto Vieira Dias Rodrigues Mingas is an Angolan singer, songwriter, diplomat, businessman and politician.

He was a member of the MPLA Parliamentary Group, Secretary with the status of Minister of Sports and Angolan ambassador to Portugal.

On July 26, 1995, he was awarded the degree of Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator of Portugal.

In 2002, he formed a business association with Paulo Múrias and the 'Minerva Foundation - Culture - Teaching and Scientific Research'.

In brief statements to ANGOP, musician Gari Sinedima considered Rui Mingas one of the mentors of literary aesthetics that guided 'almost the entire course of Angola's musical and academic culture'. EH/OHA/TED/DOJ