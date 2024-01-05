Malawi: Chakwera's Son, Rev Nick, Makes Controversial Remarks About Religion and Politics in His Book

4 January 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Reverend Nick Chakwera, son to president Lazarus Chakwera, has taken a controversial swipe in his book about religion and politics challenging that politics is not ndale and religion is not just about preparing people to going to heaven.

In the 365-book, titled Religion and Politics: Why Christians Must Participate in Politics, Rev Nick and colleague Fatsani Kwenda argues passionately, using historical and biblical, that religion and politics are inseparable, adding the only reason people feel they are inseparable is because the two have been wrongly defined and used.

"Since politics and society cannot avoid morality/ethics, and since morality is in the domain of religion, then religion and politics can never be separated.

The ethical concerns of politics, namely justice and the common good, are also the concerns of any religion worth its salt. We cannot imagine how some arrived at the conclusion that religion and politics are separable," they argue.

Politics as ndale, they argue, has shrunk politics to a measure of a dirty game played by dirty people. While religion, as seen from the definition of preparing people's return to their creator, they advance, has removed the clergy from taking a critical role they are supposed to play to make life better for people they serve before they return to their creator.

Instead, Rev Nick and Kwenda, advance that politics is an art or science of governance and establishing justice and common good, as such, Christians or religious people are needed in politics because governing with justice requires such standards of ethics acknowledged and pursued in sincerity by genuine religious people.

If you need the book, please get in touch, through WhatsApp, on this number: +265994305953.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.