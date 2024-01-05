Kenya: Appellate Court Allows Govt to Continue Collecting Housing Ley

5 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Court of Appeal has allowed the government to proceed with collecting the Housing Levy for this month.

A three-judge bench, consisting of Lydia Achode, John Mativo, and Mwaniki Gachoka, upheld the status quo regarding the levy's collection.

While extending the conservatory order on the government's collection of the levy, the Judges ordered that a final decision would be reached during the hearing scheduled for the 26th of this month.

The government had filed an appeal challenging the High Court's earlier ruling, which declared the levy's collection as unconstitutional and consequently halted its implementation.

The conservatory order issued by the High Court was set to expire on the 10th of this month.

