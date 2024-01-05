Rwanda: Gospel Artiste Tonzi Launches Album 'Respect'

Clementine Uwitonze, popularly known as Tonzi, one of the pioneers of modern gospel music in Rwanda on January 4, launched her ninth album dubbed 'Respect' making her the Rwanda's first praise and worship singer to have achieved such a remarkable milestone in Rwanda's history.

This album consists of 15 songs, featuring tracks like 'Respect' named after the album, 'Nshobozwa' ft. Gerald M., 'Merci', 'Warabikoze', 'Umbeshejeho', 'Uwirata', 'Nimeonja', 'Ndashima' ft. renowned Gakondo singer Jean Marie Muyango, 'Niyo', 'Unyitaho' ft. Joshua M, 'Ubwami', 'Ndakwizera', 'Nahisemo', 'Wageze', and 'Kora'.

Crafted over nearly two years, this 15-song album is a blend of Tonzi's divine inspiration - what she perceives as God's direction and collaborative efforts. Notably, the Amapiano song 'Kora' a project initially seen as daunting but swiftly materialized through what the 'Humura' hitmaker views as the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

The track holds special significance as it involves collaborations with 15 artists, including Dj Spin, Josh Ishimwe, Alfred Kwizera, Sano Olivier, See Muzik, Brian Blessed, Favour, Aguilaaa, Gilbert Heaven, Yves Bisengimana, Eddie Mico, Linda Kamikazi, Manzi Olivier, Rachel Rwibasira, and Grace de Jesus.

Despite initially not planning to name the album 'Respect', the female singer attributed the title to God's guidance, love and blessings and expressing gratitude for her musical and life journey.

Tonzi said that she started working on the album while seven months pregnant and discussed it with producer Didier Touch, acknowledging that while desires may exist, fulfillment aligns with divine order.

Amid difficulties like health issues after giving birth, Tonzi remained grateful for God's strength and guidance throughout the challenging production period.

Describing the album as a personal triumph, the 'Sijamuvako' singer highlighted God's intervention despite challenges encountered during its creation.

The album boasts production from renowned Gospel Producers such as Camarade Pro, Mok Vybz, Didier Touch, Sam Pro, mix and mastering: Bob Pro, and Nicolas.

She expressed a desire to glorify God and acknowledged God's influence on Rwanda, its people, artists, and others. Despite over three decades in music, she prioritizes singing for God.

Tonzi's commitment to God guides her actions, emphasizing that her life revolves around serving Christ and his family, alongside her regular job. She is planning to organise on March 30, where she would publicly release the album 'Respect' alongside other artists.

About Tonzi

She is a singer and songwriter, renowned as a pioneer of modern gospel music in her country.

Her music journey began at 10 in an Adventist church choir. From her early days in church and school choirs, songs like 'Humura', 'Sijamuvako', 'Nzajya ngusingiza' and others made her a household name.

Her debut album 'I Am a Victor' marked the start of her solo career, leading to nominations and wins in competitions like caller tune net solution, Salax Awards, and a performance at the Trace Awards Festival in 2023.

Tonzi's prominence led to her selection among 10 representatives for FESPAM in Congo-Brazzaville in 2003, credited to her fame in choirs such as Maranatha Family Choir and New Singers.

She held her first concert in 1993 while in school, and as the Vice President of the Rwanda Art Council, her influence in gospel music remains significant.