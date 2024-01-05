Sudan Recalls Envoy in Protest of Talks Between President Ruto and Paramilitary Commander Dagalo

5 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Sudan — Sudan has recalled its ambassador from Nairobi in protest the meeting between President William Ruto and paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

According to its acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq, "Dagalo has been recalled for consultations in protest of the official reception organised by the Kenyan government for the leader of the rebel militia."

He stated that the "consultations would cover all possibilities for the outcome of Sudan's relations with Kenya.

There has been strained relations between Kenya and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as Nairobi sought to keep the lines of communication with Dalgalo open in a bid to mediate the conflict.

Two days ago, President Ruto held talks with the Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in State House, Nairobi.

In a statement on his social media page, Ruto said their discussions focused on the conflict in Sudan and how warring factions can come together and agree to negotiate a way out of the raging political disagreement.

President Ruto expressed confidence that the ongoing Intergovernmental Authority on Development talks "should bring about a political settlement that would effect a lasting peace in the country."

General Dagalo's meeting with President Ruto in Nairobi comes amid international pressure to cessation of hostilities against civilian populations.

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway singled out attacks by Hemetti-led RSF in West, Central and South Darfur in a joint statement on November 17.

