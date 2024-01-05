Tanzania: Entrepreneurs Reap Big in Empty Plastic Bottle Collection

DAR ES SALAAM: COLLECTION of empty plastic bottles is now a lucrative business for entrepreneurs in most big cities despite being an important initiative supporting efforts to protect the environment.

In Dar es Salaam City, entrepreneurs engage in the collection of empty water and juice plastic bottles and sell them to industries for recycling.

Statistics show that 48 per cent or about half of the 14,800 tonnes of waste produced in the country daily is plastic.

In an interview with the Daily News, Ms Jenifer Kiano, an empty bottles business dealer in Buguruni-Boma area in Dar es Salaam said it has become an important source of earning apart from supporting environmental cleanness.

She said the business has helped her to register several successes including building a family house and also paying school fees for her children.

"This is a lucrative business, though many people don't recognise it in that way. It generates reasonable income that helps to manage our daily lives," said Ms Kiano, who has been in the business for the past eight years.

She added, "It also keeps our surroundings clean too since many entrepreneurs pick empty bottles thrown in different parts of the city,"

With a capital of 1.0m/-, Ms Kiano who is a dealer buys empty plastic bottles from the collectors for 300/- per kilogramme and sells them to industries at 400/- per kilogramme.

"These processing companies need at least 700 kilogrammes and as for me, I can make it up to that minimum requirement...so am capable of generating some 280,000/- from the required minimum amount," she added.

Additionally, Mr Jamal Jongo, an empty plastic bottles collector from the Karume area told Daily News yesterday that the business has helped him to rent and take care of the family where he gets between 10,000/- and 15,000/- per day.

"I respect this business since it enables me and my family to get the basic needs and also pay school fees for my children," said Mr Jongo.

Furthermore, Mr Juma Athumani, a resident from Yombo Vituka in the Temeke and also an empty plastic bottles collector said the business is a life changer to most of those engaged in it since it enables many to meet their needs.

"Many of us can survive in town due to this business...it enables us to meet our daily basics," Mr Athumani told the Daily News reporter.