Kenyan Content Pulled Down By Google Grows Nearly 10 Times to 58

5 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenyan online contents removed by Google on its platform grew by nearly 10 times in the six months to June last year as the state sought to stop abuse of the internet.

The latest data from the tech giant shows that a total of 58 items were removed from the platform between January and June 2023, up from six in the same period in 2022.

A big chunk of the contents removed were web search (48), YouTube (five), Blogger (four), and all others (one).

45 of them were issued by courts to Google directly, seven (third parties), and five (government officials), among others.

56 of the above complaints were deemed defamatory, as well as impersonation and all other ones.

