Africa: Judge Dikgang Moseneke to Help Preside Over South Africa's Contentious Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ

5 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The former deputy chief justice will be an ad-hoc judge only on this case.

Former deputy judge president Dikgang Moseneke has been appointed as an ad-hoc judge to join the 15 regular judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) later this month when it hears South Africa's application for Israel's military assault on Gaza to be declared as genocide.

Moseneke will be on the bench when the court decides on whether or not to order Israel to cease its attacks on Gaza as a provisional measure, pending the later determination on whether its actions contravene the Genocide Convention.

Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed to Daily Maverick that Moseneke had agreed to hear the case.

"Under Article 31, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, a State party (#SouthAfrica🇿🇦) to a case before the #ICJ which does not have a judge of its nationality on the Bench may choose a person to sit as judge ad hoc in that specific case," he said.

"Accordingly, SA has approached Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who has agreed to join the other ICJ judges on the bench and hear our case against Israel."

Monyela also noted that Dire Tladi, the former Dirco law adviser and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.