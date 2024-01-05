Angola: Minister of Culture Highlights Ruy Mingas Contribution

Luanda — The minister of Culture and Tourism, Filipe Zau, highlighted the contribution of Angolan nationalist Ruy Alberto Vieira Dias Mingas, who died this Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, aged 84, due to illness.

In a note of condolence, which ANGOP had access to, the government official claims that, with deep pain and consternation, he learned of the nationalist's physical death.

"In this hour of pain, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Filipe Silvino de Pina Zau, extends his feelings of condolence to the bereaved family and, in his personal name, to the officers and employees of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism", states the note.

Ruy Mingas as he was best known, was born on May 12, 1939. He was a sportsman, singer and musical composer, diplomat, businessman, deputy, former Secretary of State for Sports, Angolan ambassador to Portugal and deputy minister of Culture.

Coming from a family of musicians, he was influenced by his uncle Liceu Vieira Dias and, in turn, inspired his brother André Mingas and his daughters Katila Mingas and Ângela Mingas.

In addition to having composed the National Anthem of Angola with the writer Manuel Rui Monteiro, he also became famous through the well-known song «Meninos do Huambo», released in Portugal through the musician Paulo de Carvalho.

OHA/CF/jmc