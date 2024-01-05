Angola: Kwenda Program Disburses More Than Akz 3 Billion in Cunene

Ondjiva — Just over Akz 3.3 billion (roughly US$4 mln) were allocated last year, from May 2020 to December 31, to families in vulnerable situations in the southern Cunene Province, within the scope of the Kwenda social monetary transfer program.

The amount benefited 57,583 families in the municipalities of Ombadja (35,922), Curoca (6,438) and Namacunde (15,223).

The information was provided this Thursday, in the city of Ondjiva, by the provincial head of the Local Development Institute (FAS), Eduardo Silunda, for whom, in general, 92,688 families were registered in 5 municipalities in the province, with the exception of Cuanhama.

Eduardo Silunda stated that Kwenda is giving opportunities to families who receive, for 3 to 6 months, between 33 and 66 thousand kwanzas, equivalent to 11,000 kwanzas per month, to help create small businesses.

Kwenda is an Angolan Executive program that aims to create policies to support the poorest and most vulnerable families in the country.

Operated by FAS, the program is valued at USD 420 million. In addition to monetary transfers, Kwenda also has components of productive inclusion, municipalization of social action and strengthening of the single registry. PEM/LHE/OHA/CF/jmc