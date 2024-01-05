Angola: Reprocessing Factory Exports 18 Tons of Coffee

5 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — The Coffee Reprocessing Factory-JMV Ltd located in Sumbe, central province of Cuanza Sul, exported 18 tons of Coffee to Europe today, Thursday, through the Commercial Port of Lobito.

According to information from the owner, José Manuel Ventura, speaking to ANGOP, this is the first export carried out as a result of investment from the Commercial Agriculture Development Project (PDAC).

"This Wednesday, we transported a 20-foot container, that is, 18 tons of Cazengo commercial Robusta coffee, from coffee growers in the provinces of Bengo and Cuanza Norte, and today, through the Port of Lobito, the ship headed to Europe", he said.

For this month, 38 tons are also planned to be exported to Europe.

Speaking about the quality of the coffee, he clarified that it meets the standards required by the International Coffee Organization, "which assures us of the need to continue processing for export".

Regarding the factory's capabilities as the pillar for exports, he said that it cost Akz 60 million (approx. USD 72.045,6) through PDAC, whose financial values were made available by the World Bank (WB) and Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) bank.

Opened on December 12th, the manufacturing unit, according to the source, has the capacity to process 280 tons of coffee/month, in two shifts, and can double processing depending on customer demand.

From its production chain, JMV Limitada, which roasts 40 tons of coffee annually, plans to export around 36 tons in January 2025.

