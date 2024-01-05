Angola: Minjud Appalled By Ruy Mingas Death

Luanda — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) expressed, this Thursday, a deep feeling of regret over the death of the former Secretary of State for Sports, Ruy Mingas, which occurred in Portugal, due to illness.

A message of condolence addressed to the family and signed by the incumbent minister, Palmira Barbosa, indicates that it was with deep pain and sadness that they were informed of the death of Rui Mingas, whom they consider a "cornerstone" and a solid pillar in history of sports in Angola.

The Angolan nationalist and musician died this Thursday, at the age of 84, in the Portuguese capital.

In the note to which ANGOP had access, the minister considers Rui Mingas a dedicated son of this country who, in the 1950s and 1960s, made history in athletics with the colours of Sport Lisboa and Benfica club and, in 1979, the year of the creation of the Secretariat of State for Sports, having taken the first steps towards what is today the Ministry.

"At this time when Angola mourns its beloved son, we address to the family, the country, the continent and the world that witnessed his artistic elegance, sporting dedication and intellectual eloquence, our deep feeling of regret", reads the note.

One trivia about him is that Ruy Mingas was one of the authors of the lyrics of the National Anthem of Angola, together with the writer Manuel Rui Monteiro. FN/CF/jmc