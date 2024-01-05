Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Billions of Coffee, Fruit Seedlings Under Preparation for Next Planting Season

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said more than 2 billion coffee seedlings, half a billion fruit seedlings and 400 million tea plants are under preparation for the next planting season with improved focus.

"If we are able to plant these seedlings and nurture them to production, it will have a great impact on our overall economy and efforts to address climate change," he affirmed.

Its been more than five years now since the government of Ethiopia has embarked a massive nationwide planting of seedlings through its Green Legacy Initiative introduced by the premier.

The nation has so far planted more than 32.5 billion seedlings of various types including different kinds of fruits as part of the initiative.

Ethiopia is carrying out this grand initiative with the objective to help the nation's ongoing efforts to boost agricultural productivity and ensure food self-sufficiency by mitigating the impacts of climate change.