Kenya: First Batch of Foreigners Under Visa-Free Policy Land At JKIA

Nairobi — The first batch of foreigners on Electronic Travel Authorization under visa-free policy in Kenya have landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

According to Immigrations Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, over 5,000 ETA applications have been received.

In the meantime, the government has made some amendments to the Citizen and Immigration Regulation, 2023, to support the implementation of a visa-free regime.

In a special Gazette notice issued by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the word 'Visa' has been replaced with an 'Electronic Travel Authorization'.

An Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system will be established to facilitate pre-screening of all travelers intending to enter the country.

"Each person intending to travel into the country shall apply to the Director for Electronic Travel Authorization through the electronic portal and be in possession of the Authorization before embarkment," the Gazette notice reads.

"An application under sub-regulation (1) shall be in Form 22 as set out in the First Schedule and shall include biographical information, travel itinerary and any other information relating to the application that the Director may require."

Carriers arriving in Kenya will not be allowed to onboard a passenger who does not have a valid ETA.

"Subject to regulation 16 B (3), any carrier or agent in command who contravenes regulation 16 C shall be liable to pay an administrative penalty of Ten Thousand United States Dollars," it added.

President William Ruto, during the 60th Jamhuri Day Celebration in December last month, announced that the country will adopt a free-visa regime for all international visitors starting January 1, 2024.

"It is with great pleasure, as President of this extraordinary country, to make a historic announcement of the decision of the Government of Kenya. Kenya will be a visa-free country," Ruto said earlier.