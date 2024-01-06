Kenyans Urged to Extend a Helping Hand to Prisoners

6 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kenyans have been urged to provide assistance, regardless to incarcerated individuals in various correctional facilities across the country.

Ubuntu Casuna, a community-based organization in Kisumu, a non-state actor, while providing aid to Kodiaga Maximum Prison in Kisumu urged fellow Kenyans to join in providing further support.

Truphosa Atieno, the head of the CBO, emphasized the importance of supporting the government in running correctional facilities.

"It should not be left solely to the government; let's come together and offer assistance to the prisoners," she asserted.

Atieno pointed out that many prisoners lack essential necessities, and any form of support provides them with hope. She urged Kenyans to extend their generosity to those behind bars, highlighting that while orphans and widows often receive support, inmates are frequently overlooked.

"When they are out of our sight, we tend to forget about them, but they endure challenging lives in prisons. I appeal to Kenyans to provide support," she urged.

Ubuntu Casuna donated washing soap, which Atieno described as invaluable within a prison environment.

In addition, inmates received toiletries and stationery to aid in their educational pursuits, including secondary and university-level education programs within the facilities.

Following the donation delivery on Friday, Atieno revealed that her organization has been collaborating with the inmates for the past six years. During this time, they have provided free medical outreach services and organized various activities to show solidarity and love to the incarcerated individuals.

She said that Ubuntu Casuna, with 14 years of service, has partnered with donors in Germany to direct funds toward supporting education for underprivileged youth, farming initiatives, empowerment of widows, and various other projects.

Rev. Patrick Olela, Superintendent of Prisons and Chaplain in charge of Kisumu Maximum Prison, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from Ubuntu Casuna.

"For the past six years, this organization has stood with us, continually offering support. We are extremely grateful," he said.

Rev. Olela emphasized the value of their partners, noting that their efforts complement the government's initiatives within the correctional facilities.

